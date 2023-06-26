Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Lake Cathie dredging draws closer with entrance closed to the sea

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angie Watson treats her dog Nala to a walk at Lake Cathie. The lake's entrance is closed to the sea. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Angie Watson treats her dog Nala to a walk at Lake Cathie. The lake's entrance is closed to the sea. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Lake Cathie is set to be dredged for the first time since 2018 now the entrance is closed to the ocean.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.