Life Governor: John Vipond recognised for 70 years of surf lifesaving

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated June 27 2023 - 11:13am, first published 4:00am
Michelle Garvan, Craig Vipond, John Vipond, Ben Hosick and Tony Worton. John has been named as Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club's first Life Governor. Picture supplied by Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club.
John Vipond has been named as Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club's first Life Governor to recognise his 70 years of service to Surf Life Saving Australia.

