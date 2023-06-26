John Vipond has been named as Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club's first Life Governor to recognise his 70 years of service to Surf Life Saving Australia.
He received the accolade at the club's AGM on June 10.
The 91-year-old achieved his Bronze Medal at Queenscliff Surf Life Saving Club in 1950.
John and his wife Judy are integral members of the club and their love of the ocean brought them together.
The Viponds celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2019.
John Vipond first spotted Judy on Queenscliff Beach, Sydney in 1955.
"I saw this good looking chick coming up the beach," he said.
In 1968 the Vipond family moved to Herons Creek and John joined the Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club.
"His words were 'this is God's country'," the award stated.
Every weekend John would load up his vehicle with flags and other equipment to meet members for patrol at North Haven.
"This was done every weekend from 1969 until 1978 without missing [one]," the award description stated.
Due to the club's small membership, volunteers would average at least 300 patrol hours every season.
John has held multiple roles at the club including president and chief instructor.
He was instrumental in organising fundraisers to raise money for vital equipment, including the club's first inflatable rescue boat.
John trained many members of the club over the years through his roles as a teacher, examiner and instructor.
John was also manager of the Laurieton Pool for 25 years.
Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club president Michelle Garvan said it takes a special kind of person to put the hours in for a club, but that's exactly the kind of person John is.
"For him to get that recognition is for all those years of hard work," she said.
Michelle said John's children and grandchildren have followed in his footsteps.
John still enjoys attending the beach when he can, to survey the sand and water armed with binoculars and a radio.
