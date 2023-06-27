Camden Haven Courier
Fishing column: Luderick fishing proving to be popular in the Camden Haven

By Columnist Kate Shelton
June 28 2023 - 4:00am
This weeks photo is of Macleay local Jason Didio with a huge samson fish he recently caught off the Mid North Coast on light snapper fishing gear. Picture, supplied
Well, it's been almost twelve months of writing these fishing updates for the Mid North Coast and I have met some awesome local and visitor anglers with their prized catches.

Local News

