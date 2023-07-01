Volunteers Paul Arkell and Paul Anderson are doing their bit to help stamp out graffiti across the area.
They are volunteers with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Graffiti Blasters Program.
Mr Arkell has given his time to the graffiti removal program since 2022 after responding to a call for volunteers.
"I'm retired so I have plenty of time and I hate graffiti," he said.
Mr Anderson also joined the program in 2022 when he was looking for a volunteer role.
"I think we are getting on top of graffiti in some areas," he said.
"At the end of the day, you see that your workmanship has done something and it gives you a positive feeling."
The Graffiti Blasters volunteers gave 288 hours and removed 324 graffiti tags in the 2022-2023 financial year across the local government area, representing a saving of $29,160, according to the council.
Some of the graffiti tags removed have been in the Camden Haven.
The graffiti removal program was reactivated to response to ongoing and escalating graffiti vandalism on council-owned assets and property.
The volunteers use equipment including rollers, sprays, a high-pressure water cleaner and paint to cover or remove graffiti on council property across the local government area.
They take before and after photographs.
The graffiti removal program volunteer team, which grew in 2023, now operates two days a week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.