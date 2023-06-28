June 29, 2023: To the conditions this week
Life savers report good conditions with the increasing swell over the weekend so wax up your boards. Swell will vary from 1.3m to 2.1m with winds S to SSW turning to SE in the late afternoon.
Towns Beach Breakwall has a very strong rip on the run-in tide so watch you don't get "sucked up" the river and have a long walk back. Just remember if you do get caught, don't panic and go with the tide until you find a safe place to climb up.
Looking at other beaches, Flynn's will have a solid 3-4m swell, while Lighthouse will push up to 6ft plus Sunday and Monday, Bonny's will experience a large swell increasing towards North Haven wall which might handle the swell with favourable banks there.
The water temperature will sit around 19-20 degrees, so it's still warm in the water.
Also tides this week will be close with not a lot of variance. The low will be around 0.8m and the high will be around 1.4m.
Just remember if you are not experienced please check the conditions and ask for advice from lifeguards or the experienced surfers before paddling out.
This week I thought I might look at the story about all the different surf spots at Townies.
Have you ever wondered why Flaggies breaks so inconsistently? I don't think the winds have much effect on the surf, the swell direction dictates the surf, and it needs S-SE, coming from Bird Rock for the best result there.
Also, sand has a big say it needs to build up around the headland with SE winds moving the sand around Flaggies point (on the mid tide).
Middles is very fickle as well with a large southerly swell being the best, on a light WSW wind and the tide coming off low.
Trickles and Chickens both work best on a slight NE swell.
Lastly, the breakwall and reef area are most consistent, with southerly swell which bypasses both Flaggies and Chickens. Mid to Low tides seems to work the best and don't forget a good swell on the run-out tide for one of the best bodyboard waves in the world with heavy tubes flowing into the river right on the end of the wall.
To other beaches, Flynn's is good on the S to SW winds with a higher tide.
Lighthouse is the beach that works on the NE wind, with protection from lighthouse headland and it needs good water for the best results so look for mid to high tides.
Bonny hills and North Haven have similar conditions both depending on the sand movement to build up good banks, both work better on the mid low to mid high tide on a light S or W wind.
The sea is our playground.
Firstly, watch the conditions, secondly respect the ocean, and thirdly have a great surf with your mates.
See you in the surf,
Kenny.
