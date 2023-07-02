Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Lyn Bye feels 'honoured' to join Legacy Centenary Torch Relay

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
July 3 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Torchbearer Lyn Bye will wear her late husband's medals when she takes part in the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Torchbearer Lyn Bye will wear her late husband's medals when she takes part in the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

It will be an honour to be part of a torch relay commemorating 100 years of Legacy supporting veterans' families, a Bonny Hills resident says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.