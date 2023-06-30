Dredging of Lake Cathie will start as soon as practical but some steps are needed before work can begin.
The start date will depend on water levels and a plan to access the lake with the dredge vessel.
It is hoped the dredging will begin within the next two months but the start date could be as close as one month away.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's coast and estuary team met with the contractors Dredging Solutions on Thursday, June 29 to discuss the project.
Council's coast and estuary coordinator Ben Foster said the meeting focused on the practical steps needed to get the dredge in the water.
A survey to gather water depth readings will be part of the process.
"It is quite a big vessel, we need a certain amount of water to get it floating and dredging," Mr Foster said.
The lake will be dredged for the first time since 2018 after the entrance closed to the ocean around the winter solstice with southerly swells building up the sand berm.
The plan is to remove almost 20,000 cubic metres of sand from the lake east of the foreshore reserve.
The sand will be used to nourish the beach in front of Illaroo Road in an effort to provide a buffer against coastal erosion.
Mr Foster said the dredging was an important project.
"It is a really great opportunity to give the extra protection for the community at Illaroo [Road] and also just a reminder [to the community] that a dredging project is not an opening of the lake," he said.
Mr Foster said dredging and opening the lake were two very separate processes, each with its own environmental considerations and pathways.
The dredging will not open the lake but the sand removal will make a section of the lake deeper and improve recreational access.
The dredging operation will take about six weeks to complete.
Lake Cathie Progress Association president Wendy Dunn said the community was not happy the lake's entrance had closed to the ocean but she praised council in terms of the dredging project.
"There's a lot of sand and it needs to be removed and [beach] replenishment at Illaroo Road certain needs to be done," she said.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
