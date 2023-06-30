Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Lake Cathie dredging edges closer but no start date yet

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
June 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's coast and estuary coordinator Ben Foster turns his focus to the Lake Cathie dredging project. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Council's coast and estuary coordinator Ben Foster turns his focus to the Lake Cathie dredging project. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Dredging of Lake Cathie will start as soon as practical but some steps are needed before work can begin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.