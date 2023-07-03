Camden Haven Courier
Long Flat Dragons defeat Laurieton Hotel Stingrays in Hastings League clash

Updated July 3 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 12:00pm
The downfall of Laurieton Hotel Stingrays' loss to Long Flat Dragons was their ball control, and coach Adrian Daley has challenged his players to make amends as the Hastings League season heats up.

