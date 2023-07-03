The downfall of Laurieton Hotel Stingrays' loss to Long Flat Dragons was their ball control, and coach Adrian Daley has challenged his players to make amends as the Hastings League season heats up.
"I couldn't even tell you how many drop balls we had, the number was quite high," he said.
An under-strengthened Stingrays side took on the Dragons at Long Flat. In a close game that went down to the wire, Long Flat managed to come away with a 29-22 win after a late try and a field goal from George Jones sealed the deal.
The Stingrays' Glen Clarke, Adrian Daley, Jake Soames and Dylan Smith all crossed for one try, while Adrian Daley kicked three goals.
"It went right down to the wire," Daley said. "It wasn't our best game, but we were in the game for the full 80 minutes.
"We only lost by seven points in the end and I'm sure if we held onto the ball for a bit longer then we could've had the win."
Daley said the amount of drop balls and discipline errors was "concerning".
"We had a lot of drop balls and our discipline wasn't up to scratch," he said. "We had a couple of people in the sin bin, that was probably the most concerning thing.
"It's something that we will have to fix up this week."
The Stingrays are sitting fifth on the Hastings League ladder after an up and down season.
Daley said the lack of numbers has been the main pain point for the team this year.
"We've struggled for numbers all year," he said. "We played with 14 players against Harrington last week, and about 15 players the week before.
"Only having a couple of players on the bench doesn't help, and it's probably half the reason we are making so many errors, because of the fatigue.
"The boys who are there are doing their job and we are always well and truly in the game, but we just have to learn to dig deep when the pressure creeps up"
Daley isn't losing hope of a finals spot as the Hastings League regular season draws to a near.
"We have a good core group of boys who dig deep every week," he said. "I am expecting that we will be there in the finals.
"If we can claim a couple of good wins over the next few weeks, I'm confident that we can sneak into the finals.
"We just need to do the little things right, and that comes down to holding onto the ball and completing our sets."
