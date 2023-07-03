Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Crime statistics reveal both upward and downward trends on the Mid North Coast

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated July 4 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rates of domestic violence related assaults have been rising every year. Picture Shutterstock
Rates of domestic violence related assaults have been rising every year. Picture Shutterstock

One positive gained from "the COVID years" was a decline in crime rates in some offence categories, both in NSW and on the Mid North Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.