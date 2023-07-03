One positive gained from "the COVID years" was a decline in crime rates in some offence categories, both in NSW and on the Mid North Coast.
However, there has been some significant upward trends in those categories returning to pre-COVID pandemic crime levels across NSW, and the Mid North Coast local government area (LGA), according to the latest quarterly report from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR).
Steal from retail store offences in the Mid North Coast statistical area, which encompasses MidCoast, Port Macquarie Hastings, Kempsey, Nambucca and Lord Howe Island local government areas, reflect the statewide trend, at 30.3 per cent annual percentage rise over the past two years, but the five year trend was stable.
Domestic violence related assaults are higher in average in the Mid North Coast statistical area than in the Mid Coast LGA, with an average annual percentage change in the two years to 2023 of 7.9 and five years of 9.6.
Non domestic violence related assaults have lower rates than domestic violence related assaults, with upward trends at 8.3 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively.
Break and enter non-dwelling incidences have had an average annual percentage change of 11.9 over the past five years, but have remained stable over the past two years.
Malicious property damage has the highest rates of offences with 2029 reported in the 12 months to March 2023, followed by other stealing offences at 1528.
Assaults are the next highest incidences with 1469 domestic violence related (the actual incidences would be higher as a lot are not reported), and 1097 non domestic violence related.
The lowest is murder at three incidences, a rise on two the year before.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
