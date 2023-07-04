Camden Haven Courier
Fishing column: Luderick numbers 'terrific' this time of year in the Camden Haven

By Columnist Kate Shelton
July 5 2023 - 4:00am
This weeks photo is of Port Macquarie local angler Olly Henry with his first legal mulloway fishing off the rocks. Picture supplied
Mid-week weather continues to be the ideal time for a fish which can be unfortunate for the Monday to Friday, nine to five working anglers.

