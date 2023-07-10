Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Kendall Blues too strong for Laurieton Hotel Stingrays in Hastings League local derby

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 11 2023 - 11:29am, first published July 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Round 12 of the Hastings League season marked the Laurieton Hotel Stingrays' inaugural Indigenous round. Picture, Laurieton Hotel Stingrays Facebook
Round 12 of the Hastings League season marked the Laurieton Hotel Stingrays' inaugural Indigenous round. Picture, Laurieton Hotel Stingrays Facebook

July 11:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.