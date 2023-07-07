Camden Haven Courier
Laurieton Hotel Stingrays to host inaugural Indigenous round

July 7 2023
Laurieton Hotel Stingrays captain-coach Adrian Daley is looking forward to the club's inaugural Indigenous round. Picture of Adrian Daley by Paul Jobber; picture of team's Indigenous jersey, supplied
Round 12 of the Hastings League season will mean a little more to Laurieton Hotel Stingrays captain-coach Adrian Daley as the club gets ready to host its inaugural Indigenous round.

