The Bonny Hills water reservoir is drawing attention for all the right reasons after an impressive mural makeover.
The reservoir is one of five landmarks across the local government area given a mural makeover through a public art campaign launched to defer graffiti.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council received state government funding for the murals project.
Melbourne-based artist Amanda Newman was selected to install the large-scale Bonny Hills mural based on her experience with large handpainted artworks in public places.
The artist concept said Amanda is unique in that she handpaints her murals with brushes, rather than spraying or air brushing, resulting in a beautifully soft, yet realistic outcome.
Her inspiration for the mural was local flora and fauna, as Amanda believes "our natural environment is the great equaliser, which is why it is such a successful theme for public art".
Bonny Hills artist Brad Collins worked alongside Amanda on the installation which allowed for professional development and skills progression.
Bonny Hills resident James O'Connor described the water reservoir mural as fantastic.
"I like the natural elements and all the native flowers and wildlife," he said.
Bonny Hills resident Mark Staples said it was a good choice of theme.
"It does tidy up the street," he said.
"It is a beautiful street, with some nice views, but the water tower was a bit of an eyesore [before the mural project]."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is close to completing five site-specific mural artworks at repeatedly targeted graffiti sites thanks to $90,000 in grant funding secured through the state government's Graffiti Management Grant program.
The projects at Telegraph Point's Wilson Bridge pylon, the Bonny Hills water reservoir and the Gordon and Buller Street underpasses are finished with a protective anti-graffiti coating applied to ensure the durability and to aid ongoing maintenance.
The final site is John Downes Reserve amenities block in Port Macquarie, with local artist Leah Doeland completing her mural.
Mayor Peta Pinson said the artworks provide a fresh and colourful alternative to unsightly graffiti.
"There has been a real need in our community recently to stamp out ongoing issues with graffiti, and I'm pleased that with the support of the NSW government we've been able to attract some great artists to deliver these high-quality murals," Cr Pinson said.
In May 2022, the council endorsed the Graffiti Vandalism Management Policy, a framework designed to prevent, address, reduce and mitigate graffiti.
The council then applied to the Graffiti Management Grant program to help launch the Mural Art Program.
The successful grant funding allowed the council to proceed with seeking feedback from the community to provide site specific locations most targeted by vandals.
An expression of interest was launched, encouraging artists to design and submit suitable works at these locations.
The artists selected to deliver the works included Angela Marr and Mel Streater (Wilsons Bridge pylons); Amanda Newman, with assistance from local artist Brad Collins (Bonny Hills water reservoir); Arina Apostolova (Gordon Street underpass); and Mike Shankster Buller/William Street underpass.
Artist Leah Doeland is transforming the John Downes Reserve amenities block with a mural.
The Mural Art Program was delivered in partnership with the Graffiti Stakeholder Group, which incorporates representatives from schools, police, NSW TAFE, the Bunyah and Birpai Local Aboriginal Land Councils and Business Port Macquarie.
Subject to future funding opportunities, the council will look at rolling out more mural art projects.
