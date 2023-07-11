Full of character and charm

Camden Haven Courier's House of the Month, Wednesday, July 12: 37 Lord Street, Laurieton:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 37 Lord Street.
Nestled in a sought-after location and boasting an array of impressive features, 37 Lord Street is the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and modern style, with the three bedroom home providing space for the whole family in charming and character filled surrounds.
The home is the ideal atmosphere for living and entertaining. The open plan living, dining and kitchen area exudes contemporary elegance and flows out to the stunning sunroom and gorgeous covered deck that overlooks the backyard.
Inside the home the three bedrooms are generous in size, two with built-in robes and the main with an amazing walk-in robe. The bathroom has been recently renovated, while there is also a handy rumpus room which makes the ideal kids retreat or home office. There is also rear lane access for ease of entry, along with a huge lockable carport and separate garage.
