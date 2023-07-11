Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Property

Charming family home with modern upgrades

July 12 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Full of character and charm
Full of character and charm

Camden Haven Courier's House of the Month, Wednesday, July 12: 37 Lord Street, Laurieton:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.