$2.3m to upgrade Port Macquarie-Hastings maxed out water and sewage network

By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 12 2023 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
The Port Macquarie wastewater treatment plant is operating at or over its original capacity. Picture, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council
The Port Macquarie wastewater treatment plant is operating at or over its original capacity. Picture, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Plans will be finalised for a new water treatment plant, larger water distribution system and a major upgrade of a sewage treatment plant in the Port Macquarie-Hastings.

