Farming runs in the veins of the Eggert family.
Chris Eggert is a fourth-generation farmer, continuing the traditions of his great grandfather on the family farm at Wauchope.
Chris and his wife Ann operate a 200-hectare organic farm, supplying milk to NORCO while also farming beef, pork and eggs.
The pair met at the University of New England in Armidale in 1995 and Ann joined Chris on the family farm 24 years ago when they got married.
The Eggert's farm involves the whole family. Their three sons Lachie, 20, Jimmy, 18, and Billy, 13, all contribute to running the farm.
Chris's parents also continue to help on the farm with general farm work and assist in milking their 200 cows.
The Eggert family have a passion for sustainable farming and teaching people about where their food comes from.
From 2013 they started managing the whole egg operation themselves and for the last three years have been supplying organic meat to retail.
"We've changed and evolved through the years with what we do on the farm," Chris said.
The family decided to try their hand at organic farming 12 years ago first with pigs, then with farming organic eggs.
"Organic farming isn't everyone's cup of tea, but for our family it's a really good way to farm," Chris said.
"Working with nature and not against it to produce food is the way that we look at it."
They also make their own compost from cow manure which then gets mixed with hay or sawdust to use as fertiliser. They are also strong advocates for recycling to improve the farm and environment.
"Unfortunately sometimes farmers get a bad wrap for contributing to climate change, but we can still farm and enhance the environment at the same time," Chris said.
"Healthy soil means healthy plants and animals which results in healthier products for consumers."
Chris and Ann have established a grazing rotation and through diversifying their pastures they see healthy soil with a lot of worms. It also prepares the land to be resilient to floods and droughts.
For 22 years the Eggert family have been on a path of education and sustainability, opening their farm up to the community.
"Many of the children on our tours have never had the chance to visit a farm before," Chris said.
"It's more for the kids to come and have a day on the farm and see where their food comes from."
Chris said there is sometimes a misconception on how farms are run.
"When we have tours on the farm we're able to explain and show people how the animals are looked after and how they're treated," he said.
