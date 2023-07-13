Well, the weather has certainly been ideal these past few weeks with local and visiting anglers making the most of it throughout these school holidays.
Driving past the ocean mid-week with glass-out conditions, definitely makes the drive to work that little bit harder.
The long-term forecast continues to be pleasant with light westerly winds and minimal swell predicted until the end of July.
Down south in the Camden Haven River region fishing off the rocks has been quite successful for local anglers this past week. Conditions have been idyllic with such a long period since we have seen any decent swell.
A few huge mulloway were caught last weekend along with some great catches of drummer, bream and tailor.
The southern breakwall was crowded this week with great catches of luderick caught on cabbage and green weed.
Offshore anglers have had some great conditions to fish with some decent snapper caught on the inshore reefs.
In the Hastings River area, there has been some decent bream are hanging around the lower part of the river and flathead are abundant around the Coal Wharf and in Limeburners Creek.
Fishing on the beaches anglers this week caught some school sized mulloway on North Shore beach as well as Lighthouse beach along with some nice sized tailor.
Offshore anglers throughout the week reported a bit of current out wider along with some teethy leatherjackets invading some of those offshore reefs.
Those who managed to get past the leatherjackets caught some beautiful sized pearl perch.
If the current backs off this week the weekend could be a good opportunity to target the deeper waters for bar cod, blue-eye trevalla, kingfish and bass groper from one hundred to four hundred metres of water.
In the Macleay River region, for those who fished off the rocks hooked a few kingfish which made for an interesting fight on the light gear.
Reports from up and down the coast of schools of kingfish up to 20 kilos are lurking around local ledges.
Offshore anglers saw some good numbers of snapper caught on the inshore reefs using soft plastics and those who trecked further offshore landed a few great kingfish using live bait and knife-jigs.
With Lake Cathie closed off to the ocean, a few younger anglers have been enjoying their school holidays catching a few bream and flathead around the bridge and ocean side of the lake.
Lures of all sorts have been predominantly successful; however, yabbies or prawns are also worth a try.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.