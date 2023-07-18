How to choose between Australia's many courier services

Depending on your specific shipping needs, one courier may be more suitable than the others. Pictue Shutterstock

This is branded content.

There are over a dozen established courier companies presently operating in Australia, from huge international corporations like DHL and FedEx to domestic companies such as CouriersPlease and Direct Couriers. Many of them offer similar services.



Depending on your specific shipping needs, one courier may be more suitable than the others. This article is designed to help you choose the right one so that your package is delivered promptly and at a minimal cost to you.

For rapid domestic delivery

Most shipments sent out by individuals fall into this category: parcels of normal size and weight that are going to an address within Australia. It's a very common demand which most courier companies are well equipped to meet. With that said, if you need an overnight or same day delivery courier, you'll probably want to select one of the following options.

Hunter Express

Hunter Express can deliver to more or less any address inside Australia. If your package is being shipped within a major metropolitan area (i.e. Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth), Hunter Express guarantees delivery in three hours or less. Need it there faster? Hire their VIP service for guaranteed delivery within two hours.

CouriersPlease

Like Hunter Express, CouriersPlease offers same-day delivery in major metropolitan areas through its DomesticPriority service. DomesticSaver is an economy option for shipments that are less time-sensitive. One nice thing about CouriersPlease is you have the ability to reroute a package to a more convenient destination, or instance if you're not home to receive it.

Direct Couriers

Direct Couriers offers a Same Day Regular service as well as a Same Day Express service. Transit times for these services are 3-4 hours and 1-2 hours, respectively. Again, this applies to major metropolitan areas only. For extremely urgent shipments, you can select Same Day Elite which pushes your package to the front of the queue.

Direct Couriers also operates on weekends and outside normal business hours.

For oversized or very heavy shipments

It's easy to find a large item courier. Issues arise when you want to ship an item that is unusually large or heavy. The rules regarding size and weight vary between companies. Certain conditions may apply to packages that weigh more than 25 or 30 kg. And of course, large parcels that take up a lot of space cost more to ship. The companies listed in this section can accommodate oversized shipments.

Allied Express

Allied Express specialises in both express door-to-door delivery and oversized delivery. Their taxi truck delivery service caters to customers who need heavy or plus-sized cargo delivered quickly. In major cities, Allied Express will deliver your one-off cargo shipment within four hours-or within one hour via its Executive Taxi Truck service.

Northline

Northline maintains a comprehensive transport network covering all Australian states and territories. Same-day delivery of large items is available within major cities-though your order must be placed by 1 pm. Heavy packages traveling between Melbourne and Sydney will arrive in 2-3 days; shipments between Melbourne and Perth take up to five days.

Sampson Express

Unlike other domestic courier companies, Sampson Express does not have any limitations regarding the size or weight of packages. As long as the items are packaged properly, Sampson Express will ship them for you. Once restricted to Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide, Sampson's shipping solutions now cover more than 90 per cent of Australia.

For international delivery

It's increasingly common for individuals to send packages overseas. Fortunately, most Australian courier companies provide reliable and efficient international shipping solutions. FedEx, UPS, and DHL are still the gold standard, but you'd do just as well to go with one of the following domestic couriers.

StarTrack

StarTrack can deliver packages to over 190 countries. It has been owned by Australia Post since 2003 and therefore offers the same international shipping services. There is a weight limit of 20 kg and a length limit of 105 cm.

Aramex Australia

Aramex Australia (formerly Fastway Couriers) has an international network that includes more than 220 countries. Transit times vary, but in most cases your package will reach its overseas destination within 10 working days. Aramex can handle large and heavy shipments, but requires two shipping labels for packages that exceed 25 kg in weight.

For freight

Most of the couriers mentioned in this article are well equipped to handle freight shipments. In particular, Direct Couriers and Northline have proven track records when it comes to transporting freight across state lines. But the ultimate freight transport company in Australia is Toll Group, which has been around since the 19th century.