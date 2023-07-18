Camden Haven Courier
What's biting: tailor on the beaches around North Haven and Dunbogan

By Columnist Kate Shelton
July 19 2023 - 9:00am
This week's photo is of Vince Hale with a terrific blue-eye trevalla caught off Port Macquarie. Picture supplied
What another cracking week of winter weather last weekend and midweek, but at this stage the long-term forecast isn't looking too ideal for fishing over the weekend.

