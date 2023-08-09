The final Camden Haven Courier newspaper was printed on July 26, 2023.
Just as much of Australia is grappling with the rising cost of living, so too are businesses - including ours.
But saying goodbye to the physical newspaper doesn't mean we'll stop covering your stories.
More of you are already embracing the benefits of digital news and the convenience of accessing it on any device, wherever and whenever you want.
Businesses too are experiencing an uptick in customers clicking on their digital advertisements.
The Port Macquarie News website and its Friday print edition continue to go from strength to strength.
Through the Port News, we will continue to cover stories that matter to the Camden Haven and Port Macquarie-Hastings.
We encourage you to keep sending in your stories, event details and sporting results by reaching out via the "Contact Us" and "Send us your News" tabs in the Port Macquarie News. You'll find these via the menu or at the bottom of the website.
Please stay in touch with our reporting and sales teams.
It is only through your ongoing support that we can continue to produce the journalism you can trust to hold the powerful to account, and to sort the fact from the fiction in our increasingly deafening (and tone deaf) social feeds.
To all our loyal advertisers and regular readers, thank you! We look forward to maintaining and strengthening our partnership through the Port Macquarie News.
Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and the Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus
