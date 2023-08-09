Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

The final print edition of the Camden Haven Courier

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated August 9 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of the final Camden Haven Courier print edition.
The front page of the final Camden Haven Courier print edition.

The final Camden Haven Courier newspaper was printed on July 26, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and the Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus

Local News