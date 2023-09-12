Dads in the Kendall area have been off with the birds after receiving a very special Father's Day gift.
Children at Kendall Community Pre-school made them bird feeders using natural materials they'd collected, including pinecones, seedpods, feathers, branches and wooden beads.
A few months ago, two children found nests at home and brought them in to show everyone.
Since then, all things related to nests, eggs, birds and feathers have been on the pre-schoolers' minds.
They have made art, clay figures, counted eggs, measured feathers, explored beautiful picture books, learnt interesting facts, performed experiments and delved into imaginary bird-filled play.
The sounds of birds are a part of every student's day.
The pre-school's outdoor classroom is a place for them to connect with nature through vegetable gardens, compost, caring for chickens, and playing in the mud patch - all while supporting sustainability.
Children are encouraged to take the time to wonder, explore and question the world around them. This helps them develop an enthusiasm to learn, to share their discoveries, to think and care deeply, and to enjoy learning through play.
