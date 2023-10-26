Impressively unbroken: A glimpse into the NRL's most noteworthy records

We delve into these noteworthy records, shedding light on the extraordinary individuals and teams behind them. Picture Shutterstock

Welcome to the realm of the National Rugby League (NRL), a sporting universe where every tackle, every dash, and every kick can etch a player's name into the annals of history. Over the years, the NRL has been graced by numerous athletes, each leaving their indelible marks on the sport. However, within the labyrinth of games played, there exists a select group of records that stand out for their sheer impressiveness and unbroken status.

In this article, we delve into these noteworthy records, shedding light on the extraordinary individuals and teams behind them.

A comprehensive roster of NRL premiership triumphs

Let's journey through the eventful saga of the National Rugby League (NRL) premiership victories, starting from its inception in 1998.



Now, here's an intriguing tidbit: remember the Melbourne Storm's triumphant win in 2007 and 2009? Well, turns out they were stripped off those titles in 2010 for breaking the salary cap rules.

The annals of the National Rugby League (NRL) are filled with thrilling matches, spectacular performances, and unforgettable victories. For instance, the 2022 premiership was a remarkable event, with the Penrith Panthers overpowering the Parramatta Eels by 28-12 in front of an exhilarating crowd of 82,415.



This victory was especially significant, as it marked their second consecutive title; they had previously bested the South Sydney Rabbitohs 14-12 in the 2021 finals.

The attendance of just 39,322 was noticeably less due to the challenges of the time. The year 2020 saw the Melbourne Storm secure a thrilling 26-20 victory over the Penrith Panthers, captivating the 37,303 spectators.

The Sydney Roosters had their moment of glory in 2019, defeating the Canberra Raiders by 14-8, and again in 2018 by overcoming the Melbourne Storm 21-6, each time in front of a crowd exceeding 82,000.

The Melbourne Storm had their own triumph in 2017, outclassing the North Queensland Cowboys 34-6, cheered on by 79,722 fans. The history of the premiership also features the Cronulla Sharks' 14-12 win over the Melbourne Storm in 2016 before a record crowd of 83,625, and the North Queensland Cowboys' narrow 17-16 victory over the Brisbane Broncos in 2015, witnessed by 82,758 spectators.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs clinched the title in 2014 with a commanding 30-6 win over the Canterbury Bulldogs, with a massive attendance of 83,833. Lastly, the 2013 premiership saw the Sydney Roosters triumph over the Manly Sea Eagles 26-18, winning the hearts of 81,491 fans.

Continuing our journey back in time, we find the Sydney Roosters claiming victory over the Manly Sea Eagles in the 2013 premiership, winning 26-18 in front of 81,491 fans.



The year prior, the Melbourne Storm beat the Canterbury Bulldogs 14-4, cheered on by a crowd of 82,976. 2011 saw the Manly Sea Eagles triumph over the New Zealand Warriors 24-10, with 81,968 spectators present.

The St. George Illawarra Dragons made their mark in 2010 when they trounced the Sydney Roosters 32-8, delighting the 82,334 fans in attendance. While the Melbourne Storm did claim victory in 2009 over Parramatta Eels (23-16) and in 2007 against Manly Sea Eagles (34-8), these were the titles taken away due to salary cap breach. Sandwiched in between, the 2008's title saw the Manly Sea Eagles defeat the Melbourne Storm 40-0, in front of 80,388 fans.

Going further back, the Brisbane Broncos, Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs, Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters, and Newcastle Knights respectively clinched the title from 2006 to 2001. The games were marked by memorable victories and exciting performances, witnessed by a record crowd that peaked at 94,277 in the 2000 final.

The turn of the century saw the Melbourne Storm claim their first title in 1999, narrowly defeating the St. George Illawarra Dragons 20-18, with a staggering 107,999 spectators in attendance. The first year of the NRL in 1998 saw the Brisbane Broncos triumph over the Canterbury Bulldogs 38-12, celebrated by a crowd of 40,857.

Unveiling the all-time consecutive victors of the NRL premiership

The remarkable dominance of the St. George Dragons from 1956 to 1966 in the New South Wales Rugby Football League, predecessor to the NRL, is an unparalleled feat. This team revelled in an astounding eleven consecutive premiership victories, a record that remains untouched in nearly every global sporting arena.

Yet, in the NRL era, the Melbourne Storm takes centre stage with six straight premierships, albeit tainted by the stripping of two titles due to an egregious salary cap violation. Factoring in this setback, both the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters share the honor of earning four NRL premierships each since the competition transitioned to the NRL format in 1998.