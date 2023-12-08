Securing your livestock investment: A guide to livestock insurance in Australia

Here we explain livestock insurance and the different types of coverage available. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Aussie farmers face their fair share of challenges: protecting yourself financially is a wise and essential step. Livestock insurance providers can offer a safety net for you in the unfortunate event of accidents, death or theft of your livestock.

In this article we will explain livestock insurance and the different types of coverage available, how to assess the value of your livestock, and tips for finding the right policy for your needs.

Understanding livestock insurance

Livestock insurance is a valuable tool in financially safeguarding your livestock from loss or damage resulting from death, injury, theft or illness.

Types of livestock Insurance:

1. Mortality insurance

Covers the death of livestock due to accidents, illness, disease or natural disasters. Mortality insurance is one of the most commonly sought after types of insurance policies and is viewed as a necessary step in financially protecting your business.

2. Theft insurance

Provides coverage in the event that your livestock are stolen. Livestock that graze in open paddocks are particularly vulnerable to theft.

3. Livestock transit insurance

Transit insurance covers your losses for any accidents or injuries to livestock sustained during transportation.

4. Personal liability insurance

This type of coverage protects you financially from damages or injury to another person as a result of your livestock or while on your property.

5. Equipment and horse float insurance

Protects against damages or theft specifically relating to horse riding equipment and horse floats.

6. Veterinary fee cover

Insures you for some of the costs involved in veterinary care which may include vaccinations and treating disease or injuries.

Assessing the value of your livestock

Determining the value of your livestock depends on factors such as age, breed, market value, replacement value and whether your livestock have any special attributes.

If you are a small business entity, you do not have to value each item of livestock at the end of the financial year, or if there is less than a $5,000 difference from the last financial year.

It is a good idea to maintain an inventory of your livestock including the sex of animals and update it regularly to reflect the true value of your livestock.

For more information on estimating stocktake, check out the ATO website.

How to find the right insurance policy

Finding the most suitable coverage for you is a vital avenue to protecting your business. When researching policies, you should consider:

a. Your specific needs

b. Reputable insurance providers

c. Getting professional advice from a rural finance expert

d. The specific policy terms

e. Understanding the claims process involved

In summary

Livestock farming is a profitable industry but it is not without its share of challenges. Livestock insurance is a vital step in securing your business, giving you peace of mind to move forward and grow.

Take the time to understand the different coverage options available, accurately assess the value of your flock, and ensure that your chosen insurance policy is right for you.