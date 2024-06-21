Seasonal waste removal tips: Get ready for spring cleaning, gardening, or holiday decluttering

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis
The change of season usually comes with a heap of things that need to be done.
Spring cleaning, getting control of the garden, and clearing the home after the festive season all sound great in theory but can generate a bucketload of waste you may not know how to dispose of.
A skip bin is the answer and will help ensure you are able to get rid of the waste efficiently.
Skip bins are your cleaning companion that gobbles up all your trash.
Additionally, if these little friends come from a trusted company, then you get someone to pick up the skip bins that contain all your trash and deal with disposing of it for you.
Let's look at some real-life situations, shall we? And get some nifty tips to ensure you make the most out of the seasonal waste removal process.
Let's look at some real-life situations, shall we? And get some nifty tips to ensure you make the most out of the seasonal waste removal process.
Spring is often a time of renewal, and many homeowners see it as a time to spring-clean their homes. Given that many people do things like deep cleaning, decluttering, and home renovations during spring, a lot of waste can be generated.
Get the right bin size. Household waste typically requires a 4m, 5m, or 6m skip bin. However, if you are throwing away a lot of furniture or have a large home renovation project that generates a lot of waste, you may need a much larger bin.
Sort the waste accordingly to ensure it fits in one skip bin, and you are able to save money and optimise bin space. A separation of recyclables, e-waste, and general waste may also be in accordance with the waste management requirements in your town.
Green waste, like grass clippings, prune cuttings, dead plants, tree branches, and fallen leaves can add up fast, especially if you are gardening during peak seasons.
There are different skip bin sizes suitable for garden waste. It's also important to dispose of green waste correctly. Some green waste materials can be composted, or you can use your local green waste disposal facility if your town offers this.
Freddy's skip bin hire also offers a separate bin for green waste for eco-friendly disposal of waste.
Check if a permit is required from the local area council to remove large items or materials, such as green waste. Composting green waste in addition to referring to local green waste recycling facilities ensures valuable ingredients for compost and mulch production do not go to waste.
Pre-holiday waste removal can make space for decorations and leave room for guests, and you may need to hire a skip bin post-holiday for all the unwanted rubbish, packaging, and presents.
To deal with your holiday rubbish, plan your skip bin hire.
Book early, as the hire company can quickly run out of bins over the holiday season. You may need a smaller skip bin for pre-holiday waste removal than post-holiday, so discuss this with your skip bin hire company.
Recycle during the holidays. You may also want to consider holding on to gift wrap and decorations and re-use them to reduce waste.
Book in advance: Skip bins can become scarce in peak seasons. Booking in advance will get you the required size for your needs as well as prevent any last-minute hassle. Skip bins tend to get booked out in the spring season as well as before holidays.
Cost effectiveness: There are many ways to save on the cost of skip bin hire. You can share it with your neighbors or simply choose the right size bin. Overestimating your waste removal needs will mean you pay more than required. If you have neighbors planning on doing a spring clean of their homes, you can share a bin. Always try to compact the waste to make full use of the skip bins' capacity.
Effective loading: Load the skip bin efficiently. Do this by breaking larger items and filling in the spaces with smaller ones. This way, you will accommodate more waste and possibly even need a smaller bin. You can flat-pack items like cardboard boxes to save space as well.
Safety: Always wear protective gear while handling waste to avoid any injuries. Wear gloves and strong shoes as you may find rusty nails. Do not dump heavy items that might cause injuries when loaded. Never overfill it as it can become hazardous to transport, and you may end up paying extra for another bin to be sent.