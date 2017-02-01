Major upgrade during February for powerlines between Taree and Kew.
Local News
Area 14: Changes to environment plan
Council grants open soon
Easing the concern of health insurance
Farmers to share their anguish
No impact from firefighting resources cut, says commander
More Australia Day family fun | Photos, video
Jess Higgins: take ownership of your health
Green turtle rescue | photos
Heat warning: A hot week in the Hastings
Regional Focus
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Take ownership of your health, says Jess
NSW: “I went and had the MRI. I knew straight away there was something wrong."
Local Sport
Race club track makeover
Redbacks look for leaders
Focus on Queen of the North
Hockey’s focus on safety
Boardriders recruiting for 2017
Top two spot for Camden Haven
National
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
Chinese herbalist who helped Malcolm Turnbull guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct
The Chinese herbalist who rose to prominence after helping the Prime Minister shed 14 kilograms has been found ...
Amirah Droudis jailed for stabbing murder of Lindt gunman Man Monis' ex-wife
Amirah Droudis, the partner of Sydney siege gunman Man Haron Monis, has been jailed for the murder of ...
A woman, Sally McManus, is likely to head ACTU for the first time
A woman is likely to head the peak national unions' organisation for the first time in its history.
Gladys Berejiklian's bizarre decision: Premier's housing focus is off to a bad start
In the days following Gladys Berejiklian's statement that she wanted to ensure "every average hardworking person in this ...
Community
Mid North Coast Now | Edition 7
Take the first step and join a walk for pleasure
More Australia Day family fun | Photos, video
Plan your Valentine’s Day
Your guide to Valentine's Day.
Entertainment
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
Yoda was wrong: after Rogue One, the future for the Star Wars movies is clear
The success of Rogue One ensures many more stand-alone movies as well as new episodes of the sci-fi ...
Life & Style
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 2: Best destinations to visit in 2017
Looking to travel this year but not sure where to go? We've put together a list of the best destinations ...
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Opinion
Letter: Not impressed
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Letters
Drive safely on Australia Day
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
State matters, with Leslie Williams MP
Travel
