The holiday period on Mid North Coast roads was less than impressive according to statistics.
Australia Day | Your photos
Colourful characters and furry friends draped in flags - see who was out and about on Australia Day.
Plumb job on Big Axe | Photos
Australia Day in the Camden Haven | Photos, videos
Dr Tony Simpson is awarded the OAM
Retired medic and fundraiser Dr Tony Simpson gets the OAM at the age of 91.
Pink man Roger Adams gets OAM
Pink man Roger Adams gets the OAM for fundraising for Wauchope hospital and volunteering.
Drive safely on Australia Day
Australia Day award finalists
David Gillespie sworn in as the Assistant Minister for Health
Man charged with multiple robberies
Faces of Australia Day | Photos
Highlights from Australia Day celebrations across the nation.
Top End wedding in ‘the wet’ | Photos
A couple chose a flooding NT river to tie the knot, after first making sure any resident crocodiles ...
Australian Open 2017: Day 10 | Photos
Scenes from Day 10 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
10-year-old faces up to a great white | Photos
Extraordinary photograph shows 10-year-old Eden Hasson riding over the 2.5-metre shark at Samurai.
New record set as Christie beats brother
Record teams for Taree Touch gala day
Stone claims first Australian waterskiing title
Junior Eagles spreading their wings
Red Swarm welcomes new coordinator
Wauchope Thunder welcome new players
Australians celebrate shared history at Barangaroo smoking ceremony
"We don't want wars in this country. We don't want hate and racism in this country.
Man dies after falling from cliff at Clovelly
A man has died after he fell from a large cliff in Sydney's east.
NT Aboriginal leader defends January 26 Australia Day
A Northern Territory Aboriginal leader says people shouldn't feel guilty for celebrating Australia Day on January 26.
Alleged drug dealer refused bail after police raids on Sydney CBD properties
A man charged after a stash of drugs, cash and stolen credit cards were allegedly found in properties ...
'Complicit': Government body and Master Builders Association ran propaganda campaign, says construction executive
A senior executive of a major construction company has strongly criticised the Master Builders Association and the Fair ...
Barnaby Joyce launches extraordinary attack on people who want to move Australia Day
"They don't like Christmas, they don't like Australia Day, they're just miserable gutted people and I wish they ...
Mid North Coast Now | Edition 7
Pink man Roger Adams gets OAM
Pink man Roger Adams gets the OAM for fundraising for Wauchope hospital and volunteering.
Giving even more
Fun facts to kick off your Australia Day
Cate Blanchett mocks Donald Trump on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Cate Blanchett has thrown some serious shade on Donald Trump, labelling him as 'absurd' and 'ridiculous', and has ...
Quickflix returns to challenge iTunes, Stan and Netflix for movie streaming
Quickflix may have lost the first battle when a slurry of video streaming services arrived in Australia in ...
Brilliant and hilarious: Dan Aykroyd's loving remembrance of Carrie Fisher
The 64-year-old Blues Brothers star was engaged to Fisher in 1980.
Hillary Clinton rumoured to be planning her own talk show
Although Hillary Clinton has been keeping a low profile since her lost fight for the white house, it ...
How Sydney cancer scientist Jennifer Byrne became a research fraud super sleuth
It was a gut feeling that had Professor Jennifer Byrne flipping open her laptop on a Saturday night ...
Australia holidays: The 26 most wonderful places to visit - Guide to the best sites and attractions by state
Some of the world's most amazing travel experiences can be found at our doorstep.
Travel deals: Save more than $1250 a couple with Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa, Vanuatu holiday package
Holiday at the Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa in Vanuatu and save more than $1250 a couple.
Travel deals: Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua
Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua under this offer from TravelOnline.
Traveller Australia quiz: Who was the first European to land in Australia?
How well do you know Australia? Take our Australia Day travel quiz and find out.
Travel deals: Save up to $1000 a couple on this 11-night Africa safari, Serengeti and Masai Mara
Witness some of the millions of wildebeest migrating from the open plains of the Serengeti to the Masai ...
Drive safely on Australia Day
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
State matters, with Leslie Williams MP
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Letters to the Editor
Letter: Support for Nancy-Bird Walton airport
