Students of Mid North Coast Karate at Kew have competed in the Goshin Ryu National Championships in Sydney, with each one earning a placing.
Team Laurieton also won the prestigious "Team Kumite" event.
Goshin Ryu Karate is one of the longest running karate clubs in Australia.
Students competed in both Kata and Kumite events, with the tournament the first for many.
Trainer, 6th Dan Shihan Peter Beecroft, has been teaching in the Camden Haven for more than 25 years and has over 40 years experience in martial arts.
"I am extremely proud of each and every one of my students achievements. They have all trained hard and their dedication has paid off with the tremendous results they all achieved," he said.
Results:
Sensei Shaun Budai - 1st Team Kumite, 3rd Team Kata and 3rd Men's Open Kata.
Sempai Nathan Bain - 1st Team Kumite, 3rd Team Kata and 1st Men's Open Kumite.
Sempai Anissa Hilton - 1st Team Kumite, 2nd Ladies Open Kata, 2nd Ladies Open Kumite, 2nd Veterans Kata, 3rd Team Kata and 3rd Veterans Kumite.
Sempai Jay Iveli - 1st Kumite and 2nd Junior Open Kata.
Sempai Sam Hilton - 1st Team Kumite and 2nd Kumite.
Jackson Smith - 2nd Kata and 2nd Kumite.
Eric Millgate - 2nd Kumite.
Flynn Collins - 1st Kumite and 3rd Kata.
Liam Urbanica - 1st Team Kumite, 1st Kumite and 3rd Kata.
Addison Williams - 1st Kata and 1st Kumite.
Adam Williams - 3rd Kata and 3rd Veterans Kumite.
Kellie Eggins - 2nd Kumite.
Kaos Chaffey - 2nd Kumite.
Oliver Dean - 2nd Kumite.
"The Goshin Ryu Nationals are about many things," Shihan Peter Beecroft said.
"From being brave enough to step on the mat and have a go, to ranking higher than you did last year, to placing. Ultimately they are about being the best you can be.
