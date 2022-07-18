Camden Haven Courier

Buying limits: Eggs, tissues purchases have been restricted

Ben Langford
Nadine Morton
By Ben Langford, and Nadine Morton
Updated July 19 2022 - 2:59am, first published July 18 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUYING LIMITS: Buying limits have been reintroduced for eggs and tissues. Picture: File

BUYING limits for eggs and tissues have been reintroduced amid ongoing produce and grocery shortages across Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Breaking News Reporter - National

There's a million tales to tell and I'm enjoying bringing them to you. News tips always welcome, get in touch on social or email me at: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.