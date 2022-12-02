The rising cost of living has had an impact across the Mid North Coast this year, with charity groups now preparing for a busy Christmas season.
Aussie Battlers in Laurieton have launched their annual Christmas Appeal and have already seen a positive response from locals donating goods.
"The response from the community has been great," Aussie Battlers' Janette Atkinson said.
"We've had people who ring us up every now and again and say they want to donate items and then we have people who comment on the Facebook page who are also wanting to donate."
Aussie Battlers has seen an increase this year in the number of people coming forward for assistance.
"We have noticed a big increase in people coming to us for help with food and we know they're also going to need help at Christmas time because everyone wants to have a bit of spoils on Christmas Day," Ms Atkinson said.
"There's one lady who I spoke to last week and she said she doesn't know what she's going to do for Christmas. She can't afford to buy a proper ham and there's just a lot of people who are stressed about what to do on Christmas Day and how to feed their families.
"There are a lot of people who are on their own and can't afford to buy things for Christmas."
Aussie Battlers help those in need across the Mid North Coast and will be starting to put their Christmas hampers together soon.
This is the eighth year they have supported those in need over the Christmas period.
"We've had food and toys donated so far, but what we always seem to run low on is presents for men and teenagers, so we're putting an extra call out for that this year," Ms Atkinson said.
"Vouchers for teen boys is something we're always on the lookout for, that way they're able to buy something they really want or need."
Locals are able to donate up until Christmas, with Aussie Battlers planning on delivering hampers and goodies to those in need until Christmas Eve.
"Even on Christmas Eve we're still running around giving out presents and food," Ms Atkinson said.
Aussie Battlers' Karen Sparks said businesses have come on board to support the organisation in their Christmas appeal.
"There are baskets around town at Coles, Woolworths and a tree at Epic Burger Shack where people can donate items or vouchers," she said.
"You can always call Aussie Battlers on 0422 165 998 or email aussiebattlers7@gmail.com to find out where and how you can donate items.
"We are trying to help as many people as we can and are grateful for the community's assistance."
