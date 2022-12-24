Beachgoers dressed in red have hit the waves for the Surfing Santas event at Bonny Hills.
The crowd watched as the Surfing Santas gathered for a group photo and then took to the waves at Rainbow Beach on Christmas Eve.
The festive spectacle attracted people of all ages.
While the weather was overcast, the water was inviting and there was plenty of Christmas cheer on display during the annual tradition.
Jeremy Bate from the Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club organised the event.
"It [Surfing Santas] is just a bit of fun that the Bonny Hills surfing community loves," he said.
The Surfing Santas event has been running since 2017.
Members of the Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club, Mid North Coast Girls Surfriders and local residents attend each year.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
