Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Pharmacists Karen Rees-Pikett and Judy Plunkett speak out against 60-day script measure

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
April 29 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camden Haven pharmacist Karen Rees-Pikett raises concerns about the federal government's 60-day scripts policy. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Camden Haven pharmacist Karen Rees-Pikett raises concerns about the federal government's 60-day scripts policy. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The federal government's 60-day scripts policy has blindsided pharmacists, a Camden Haven pharmacist says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.