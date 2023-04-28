The federal government's 60-day scripts policy has blindsided pharmacists, a Camden Haven pharmacist says.
Pharmacist and owner of Bonny Hills Pharmacy and Lake Cathie Pharmacy Karen Rees-Pikett said pharmacists weren't consulted about the measure.
The federal government says the change will ease the cost of living pressures.
The 60-day prescribing policy, once fully implemented, will give doctors the option to prescribe a two-month supply of more than 320 medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) to patients with stable, ongoing conditions.
The current dispensing limit is for a one-month supply.
There has been a groundswell of opposition from pharmacists, citing a multitude of impacts.
Mrs Rees-Pikett raised concerns about medicine shortages. There are 470 drugs out of stock or in short supply.
"If this 60-day rule comes in, I am going to give that person who walks in two months' supply of a medicine that is in short supply, because that is what their prescription says, and then the next person who arrives, I can't give them any because we have run out," she said.
Mrs Rees-Pikett is also concerned about the social impact on patients as a result of fewer pharmacy visits.
Medication waste is another issue.
"I can't understand how they say it will be a saving when there is going to be so much wastage," she said.
Long-term community pharmacist in Port Macquarie Judy Plunkett said the change to 60-day scripts will be extremely detrimental to community pharmacy across Australia.
"It is a wave of change that has a lot of unintended consequences," she said.
The federal government says the measure will save patients more than $1.6 billion over the next four years.
But Ms Plunkett said the cost of living cut was an "absolute false dream."
She said pharmacies across the country were already thinking about charging for services such as home deliveries, blood pressure checks and baby weighing.
That is due to the financial hit facing pharmacies when the 60-day scripts come into effect.
Ms Plunkett said the 60-day script measure would cause greater medication waste, lead to more patient confusion and greater misadventure with medication.
Minister for Health Mark Butler said nearly a million Australians every year were forced to delay or go without a medicine that their doctor told them was necessary for their health.
"This cheaper medicines policy is safe, good for Australians' hip pockets and most importantly good for their health," he said.
From September 1, general patients will be able save up to $180 a year if their medicine is able to be prescribed for 60 days, concession card holders will save up to $43.80 a year per medicine.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Dr Nicole Higgins said this was a win for patients.
"Cost of living pressures are placing tremendous strain on households across Australia, so there has never been a more important time to save patients money and time," she said.
Introducing 60-day prescribing for stable, ongoing conditions was a Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee recommendation in 2018.
