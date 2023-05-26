The Mid North Mixed Challenge for Year 11 and 12 students kicked off on Thursday May 25 at Tuffins Lane Playing Fields with students from Taree to Kempsey taking a crack at touch football.
Students from The Kempsey Adventist School, Camden Haven High School, Manning Valley Anglican College, MacKillop College and Newman Senior Technical College travelled to compete in the challenge.
By the end of the day, the teams from Camden Haven High School and Newman Senior Technical College faced off in the grand final.
Camden Haven High School year 11 students Ava Hartog and Tayte Gibson were ready for the final game.
"The first two games were [easy] but it's getting harder now," said Tayte
"We beat [Newman College] in our last round game so they'll be hoping to get back at us."
"So it's going to be pretty tough."
The two teams played a tight game in the grand final.
Newman College however made the winning score just five minutes before the end of the game, defeating Camden Haven High by 5-2.
The mixed challenge saw both boys and girls playing together with three boys and three girls from each team on the field at the same time.
"It's good to get everyone involved so it's not just girls and boys," said Ava.
With great weather conditions and friendly competition, Ava said that the challenge had been really fun.
"It's been a good competition all day," said Ava
"It's been a good day."
NSW touch game development officer for the Mid North Coast Cameron Maxwell said that the day had been perfect.
"The kids have been in great spirits...really enjoying the touch [football]," he said.
"It's been pretty good quality."
It's Mr Maxwell's first year in the development role but he said that he has been involved in touch football for a long time.
"We do it because the kids love playing touch football," Mr Maxwell said.
"We love seeing the kids play touch football [and] we love seeing them smile when they score a try.
"It's all about getting the kids involved, getting them active."
