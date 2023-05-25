Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Search for Norco truck after near miss; police update | May 26

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 26 2023 - 11:47am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A near miss accident on Pembrooke Road is the focus of this week's police update | May 26
A near miss accident on Pembrooke Road is the focus of this week's police update | May 26

Port Macquarie police are appealing for the public's assistance after a near-miss accident on Pembrooke Road earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.