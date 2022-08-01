Two Camden Haven retirement villages are among the first in Australia to be operated by Swedish investment company EQT under its newly-launched brand Levande.
The "retirement living" provider acquired Australian property developer Stockland's retirement portfolio for $987 million.
Camden View Village and Queens Lakes Village in Laurieton are among the 58 developments to be rebranded. Staff at both sites were expected to transfer from Stockland to EQT.
Levande has appointed well-known Australian businessman David Gonski as its chairman while the former Managing Director of Bupa Villages and Aged Care Suzanne Dvorak, is the chief executive officer.
In a release to media, she said the improvement and expansion of existing domestic support and in-home care services remains a key priority, along with sustainability, smart technology and connected living.
"The concept of retirement living is changing, so we think of it as lifestyle living," she said.
Three retirement villages in Port Macquarie have also transferred to Levande as of August 1.
They are Lincoln Gardens Retirement Village, Parklands Retirement Village and Bellevue Gardens Retirement Village.
Levande, which means "vivid" or "full of life" in Swedish, will cater for 10,000 residents and is now one of the largest retirement living providers in Australia.
