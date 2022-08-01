Camden Haven Courier
New operator for two Laurieton retirement villages after $987m Stockland sale

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated August 2 2022 - 1:28am, first published August 1 2022 - 9:00am
Queens Lake and Camden View villages will be rebranded Levande. Picture supplied, Stocklands

Two Camden Haven retirement villages are among the first in Australia to be operated by Swedish investment company EQT under its newly-launched brand Levande.

