Meet the Locals

Young Lake Cathie resident Eden Lewis-Bain brewing up success

By Newsroom
March 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Eden Lewis-Bain started her own business after finishing high school at the end of 2022. Picture, supplied

At just 18, Eden Lewis-Bain of the Camden Haven is the next fresh face brewing up business success from her coffee truck at Lake Cathie.

