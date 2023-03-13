At just 18, Eden Lewis-Bain of the Camden Haven is the next fresh face brewing up business success from her coffee truck at Lake Cathie.
Eden is a 2022 HSC graduate of St Joseph's Regional College in Port Macquarie and this year, will embark on tertiary study at Charles Sturt University kicking off a Bachelor of Education degree majoring in PDHPE.
She wasted no time after high school last year developing a plan to launch her business, Coffee Injection, at Lake Cathie Medical Centre on Ocean Drive. With the support of family and friends, Eden's business is already proving to be a popular spot to stop for a shot of liquid gold.
Eden has employed a dynamic team who serve up a smile seven days a week.
"I'm proud of myself for staying focused on this dream and making it happen," Eden said. "Since opening Coffee Injection I have achieved so much going from a year 12 student with a weekend job, to the manager of a great little business. The best advice I was given is that hard work really does pay off and all the little goals and achievements don't go unnoticed.
"My goal is to keep our customers happy and satisfied when they choose to support our business and to see Coffee Injection grow and develop to its full potential."
Coffee Injection is a small business that has grown over time from its locale at the entrance to the medical centre. Eden has delivered an upgraded van and introduced a new menu filled with delicious cakes, hot food, cold drinks and the same Holy Goat coffee that customers know and love.
Coffee Injection is run by a team who are passionate about their job and always happy to be providing their service to customers.
"I love being able to say that I love my job and that I am excited to be at work as I am surrounded by the best staff, our regular customers and lots of new people that take time out of their day to support us," Eden said.
Eden is also committed to supporting other local businesses and says the secret to a good cuppa is brewed right here in Port Macquarie.
"A good coffee relies on quality ingredients and we make ours with our favourite coffee beans from Holy Goat. Their beans produce consistent and high quality coffee. As well, our trained baristas ensure they make each and every coffee with love and care to ensure our customers walk away with a cup of hot liquid gold each morning," she said.
"The love and passion of our team at Coffee Injection makes our coffee as good as it is. We all love to see that by having a good coffee in the morning, our customers' day is off to a good start."
