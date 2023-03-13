Family and friends of seriously ill or injured Camden Haven residents will soon have greater access to safe and secure short-term accommodation at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
Construction is about to get underway on an extra 12 units in Rotary Lodge, which provides accommodation for those travelling from outlying areas to be close to those receiving treatment.
It is also used by cancer patients attending the hospital for short-term treatments.
Rotary Lodge Board chairman Phil Hafey said the expansion will allow for more people to use the facility.
"At the moment, we're full most of the time throughout the week," he said.
"The extra 12 units will enable us to service more clients."
Rotary Lodge's first six units were opened in 1996. The building of a further 18 units started in 2003 and opened in 2005. A further 12 units were opened in 2018.
"This next stage will expand the facility to 48 rooms," Mr Hafey said.
The expansion is also needed due to population growth, with more people seeking accommodation close to the hospital.
"There is increasing demand from the hospital as it grows in size," Mr Hafey said.
"People rely on us to look after them and provide them with a home away from home."
The latest expansion is thanks to a NSW Government one-off contribution of $509,000.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the project is "shovel ready".
"This is not an election commitment, I want to be very clear about that," she said.
"This isn't just about supporting our community. Most people that come and stay here aren't from Port Macquarie, they're from outlying areas and they're coming here for treatment."
Mrs Williams said Rotary Lodge allows family members to be close to their relatives while they're receiving treatment and care.
"The Lodge is often close to capacity during the week with oncology patients, relatives or carers for surgical patients and for clients undergoing tests and consultations at the hospital," she said.
The additional rooms will also be used for Hospital in the Home, Medi Hotel and for rooms for medical staff coming off double shifts.
Mr Hafey said they are looking at a six-month build and hopes the process will get underway relatively quickly.
"All we have to do now is get the framework up, get the second floor built and then fit them out," he said.
"We're very excited about it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.