$500k grant to build more rooms for family travelling to be close to base hospital patients

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated March 14 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 4:00am
Member of the Rotary Lodge Board with Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams on the site where the additional 12 rooms will be built. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Family and friends of seriously ill or injured Camden Haven residents will soon have greater access to safe and secure short-term accommodation at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.

