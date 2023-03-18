Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Lifeline Mid Coast seeks more telephone crisis support volunteers as calls for support hit record levels

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
March 19 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeline Mid Coast crisis support manager and trainer Di Bannister, ready to answer callers. Picture supplied

Lifeline Mid Coast is seeking more volunteers as the mental health services deal with a "record" number of calls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.