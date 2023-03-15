Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News
Column

What's biting: change of season means change of fishing tactics in the Camden Haven

By Fishing Expert Kate Shelton
Updated March 15 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week's photo is of Port Macquarie local Andrew Bateman with a 9.2kg snapper he caught off Point Plomer on the new Nomad Squidtrex lure

Local fishos took advantage of the recent rainfall earlier in the week and with the annual March rain comes a change in fishing strategies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.