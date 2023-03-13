Camden Haven Courier
'With our community behind us, we can do anything': drive launched to buy motel for Camden Haven's homeless

By Sue Stephenson
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 5:00pm
The motel earmarked for purchase (left), Community at 3 Chair Theo Hazelgrove speaking at the fundraising launch (top right) and LUSC's Rob Dwyer leading a brainstorming session (bottom right, at centre). Pictures by Sue Stephenson and supplied

You only had to see the crowd to know how much the Camden Haven community is behind the push to find accommodation for its growing number of homeless singles and families.

Local News

