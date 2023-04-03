Camden Haven Courier
Laurieton resident Joan Dugay celebrates 100th birthday milestone

By Liz Langdale
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:18pm, first published April 3 2023 - 4:00pm
Joan Dugay celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at Laurieton Lakeside Aged Care. Picture supplied by Jane Johnson
Laurieton's Joan Dugay loves to indulge in red wine and chocolate.

