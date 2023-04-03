Laurieton's Joan Dugay loves to indulge in red wine and chocolate.
The 100-year-old is proof people don't have to give up their favourite treats to live a long life.
The Laurieton Lakeside Aged Care resident celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday, March 30.
She celebrated with family and staff with at a morning tea at the centre's outdoor coffee shop.
Joan was born in Devon, United Kingdom before moving to Australia in 1988.
Majority of her time in Australia has been spent on the Mid North Coast.
Joan married Victor and they had three children together David (who lives in Kent, England), Peter (lives at Laurieton) and Jane (lives at Wauchope).
Jane said her mother enjoyed travelling, exploring the world and was very creative.
Joan was a florist and a member of NAFAS (National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies).
She was also a judge and demonstrated her own arrangements in floristry events.
Jane said her mother's claim to fame would be having a brush with royalty.
Joan was tasked with arranging the flowers for an event hosted by the now King Charles, who was Prince at the time.
"She actually met Prince Charles," Jane said.
"It's something we always talk about."
Jane said her mother has enjoyed living on the Mid North Coast.
"It's like we're always on holiday," she said.
Jane is proud of her mother.
"She's always been there as a role model and she's hugely supportive of everyone in the family," she said.
"She's very family-orientated."
Joan has five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Laurieton Lakeside Aged Care congratulated Joan on her birthday milestone.
