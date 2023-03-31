Camden Haven Courier
Lansdowne Community Hall to benefit from funding to enhance security

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
April 1 2023 - 4:00am
Lansdowne Community Hall is set to have a security upgrade. Picture by Rhonda Hardes
Lansdowne Community Hall is set to have a security upgrade. Picture by Rhonda Hardes

Improved security is on the way at Lansdowne Community Hall.

