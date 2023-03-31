Improved security is on the way at Lansdowne Community Hall.
Exterior security cameras and security solar lights will be installed at the hall thanks to $8950 in funding under the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal's Strengthening Rural Communities program small and vital stream.
That funding stream provides grants of up to $10,000 to support initiatives that local leaders and residents feel are a priority to strengthen the community.
The Lansdowne Community Hall project will enhance security for historical works and items displayed at the hall.
The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal awarded just over $2.3 million in grants to 176 community projects across remote, rural and regional Australia as part of the program.
The Strengthening Rural Communities program, collaboratively funded by donors, gives small communities access to funds for a range of initiatives that directly and clearly benefit the local area and people.
The program is split into three streams - small and vital; prepare and recover; and rebuilding regional communities, which supports recovery from COVID-19.
The rebuilding regional communities supporting COVID-19 recovery grants are funded by the federal government.
Other recipients of the Strengthening Rural Communities Program include the Kempsey Flying Club, Kempsey Showground Association and the Bowraville Arts Council.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
