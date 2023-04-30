Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Lake Cathie Raiders defeat Laurieton Stingrays in Hastings League match

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
April 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elia Glassie was a constant threat in attack as Lake Cathie Raiders ran rampant over Laurieton Stingrays. Picture by Darrell Nash/Nashys Pix
Elia Glassie was a constant threat in attack as Lake Cathie Raiders ran rampant over Laurieton Stingrays. Picture by Darrell Nash/Nashys Pix

You just can't coach against speed and youth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.