MID Coast captain-coach Emma Stanbury struggled to be diplomatic when describing the side's 7-1 loss to Adamstown Rosebud in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League clash at Newcastle.
Stanbury wasn't critical of her players. However. she was furious with many aspects of the game. "There were a lot of unpleasant incidents,'' she said. "My players didn't really know how to handle it.''
Mid Coast fields the youngest side in the competition, with a number of players still in their teens.
Stanbury received a yellow card during the match following a clash with a Rosebud player.
Mid Coast took an early 1-0 lead through a goal to Zora Boskovski, who Stanbury said was their best.
She added that fill-in goal keeper Caitlin Horwood, who usually plays in the field, produced some great saves.
This was the third successive week that the Middies had to travel to Newcastle. They'll return to the Zone Field at Taree this Sunday for the clash against Broadmeadow Magic.
