The annual Ride the Wave festival has started in style at Port Macquarie's Town Beach.
The third edition of the festival began on April 28 with skateboarding and surfing competitions taking centre stage on April 29.
Under-12, under-16 and open age divisions carved up the bowl precinct with a total of 3500 junior rankings points as well as $2000 in cash and prizes up for grabs.
The three-day event also aims to raise money for the charity Make a Difference Port Macquarie and founder Erin Denham was thrilled to see the festival continue to grow.
During the week, Mrs Denham said people were expected to travel from north to Queensland and south to the South Coast of New South Wales and the event had created a strong following.
"It looks like we've got a festival that's here to stay."
A family fun day is scheduled for Sunday (April 30) and will enable the community to gather, socialise, and listen to local live music, including Chris Rose and Band, Jackson James Duo, Nathan Lo Monaco, Battle of the Bands finalists.
Port Macquarie band, Group Therapy, will be one of the many musical acts competing at this year's Battle of the Bands.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.