They came, they ate and left with full bellies.
The Camden Haven's premier food festival attracted thousands of people to the Laurieton waterfront on Sunday, May 28.
Slice of Haven committee chair Robert Dwyer said it was a fantastic day which showcased all of the diverse food available in the Camden Haven and the broader area of the Mid North Coast.
About 8000 people walked through the gates of the event, which Mr Dwyer said was a manageable amount for stall holders and volunteers.
There were 13 additional food stall holders for the 2023 event, which meant queue numbers also remained low.
Laurieton has recently welcomed new restaurants including SEOUL ST and Curry Heaven, and the event gave them an opportunity to showcase their menu to the wider public.
The small town already has a diverse range of world cuisine businesses serving up Vietnamese, Italian and Chinese.
Mr Dwyer said the Slice of Haven committee has four members. They are grateful that a couple more people will come onboard to assist with the organisation of the 2024 event.
He thanked the local bands who provided entertainment at the 2023 event, as well as the stallholders who managed to keep the price point low.
Mr Dwyer also credited the thousands of people who turned up to support the event.
He said the success of the event, 15 years on from its initiation, relies on their continued backing.
Camden Haven Courier sales representative Chan Ansell attended the event on Sunday, May 28.
She took her children and her mum along.
Chan said the food on offer was all delicious.
In the future she would like the option to taste a wider variety of food from different stalls, with smaller tasting plates.
"I had one burger and I was full," she said.
They enjoyed sitting in the sun, eating their food and listening to local bands who performed.
The Slice of Haven is supported by the Camden Haven Chamber of Commerce and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
