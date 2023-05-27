Camden Haven Courier
Minister announces purchase of 4500 ha of Mid North Coast koala habitat

Updated May 27 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 5:00pm
NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe at the National Koala Conference in Port Macquarie. Picture by Emily Walker
The National Koala Conference in Port Macquarie has heard that an additional 4500 hectares of koala habitat has been purchased by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

