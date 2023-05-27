Defending Australian Series champion Tom Jenkins is poised to take the lead after the fourth round of the Fox Superflow mountain bike series in Port Macquarie.
The Port Macquarie product headed into the weekend's event at Jolly Nose Mountain Bike Park in second position in the under-19 division within striking distance of leader Wilken Payens.
But with Payens not competing, Jenkins is likely to take top spot when results are finalised after the two-day competition.
Another Hastings rider - Bonny Hills' Tom Spilsbury - is also one to watch.
Rocky Trail owner Juliane Wisata said it was the sixth-straight year the event had returned to the Hastings region.
"Jolly Nose mountain bike park is one of our key locations for the SuperFlow Gravity Enduro format," she said.
"The local club has been racing with us for quite a lot of years since we raced here for the first time in 2018 and then they got some pointers from us on what type of trails would work really well for us."
Wisata said not only is the two-day event important for the competitors, it also provides an opportunity for them to explore different regions around the country.
Port Macquarie is the fourth stop for the season in New South Wales after Newcastle, Canberra and Cooma.
"It's a beautiful spot and has some of the nicest beaches, outdoor areas and lots to do as well so that's certainly a drawcard," Wisata said.
"The quality of the trails of course [is important] because it always comes down to the trails and we always feel so welcome."
More than 250 riders will be at the start over the weekend with the event providing a strong social component, with riders being able to take their time during the transition to the next downhill, racing section.
The event has been designed specifically to engage families, groups of friends and couples, encompassing different ages, abilities and riding preferences.
Thirty percent of the racing field are juniors under 17 years of age with a huge uptake in 40+ while another 10 to 15 percent of competitors are on eBikes.
"It's been a very intense season generally all over Australia so we're really chuffed to get that number and hope to keep coming back," Wisata said.
