Early voting in person ahead of the NSW State Election starts from Saturday, March 18.
If you can't make it to a polling place on election day, March 25, you can vote at an early voting centre.
Early voting centres will be located in Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Laurieton.
Eligible voters can cast their vote early in Laurieton at the Camden Haven Scout Hall, 5 Tunis Street, Laurieton.
Opening hours are from Monday to Wednesday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, Thursday from 8.30am to 8pm, Friday from 8.30am to 6pm and Saturday from 9am to 6pm.
There are no designated accessible parking spots at the Scout Hall.
More information about early voting eligibility and early voting centre opening times are available on the Australian Electoral Commission website.
Early voting will close on March 24.
There are eight candidates contesting the March 25 state election for the Seat of Port Macquarie.
In ballot paper order, the candidates are Silvia Mogorovich (Informed Medical Options Party IMOP), Stuart Watson (The Greens), Leslie Williams (Liberal), Keith McMullen (Labor), Vivian McMahon (Legalise Cannabis Party), Peta Pinson (The Nationals), Edward Coleman (Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment/Corruption) and Benjamin Read (Liberal Democrats).
