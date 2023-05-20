Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services has come away with the top gong at the 2023 Coastline Credit Union Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards.
Liberty offers much-needed support services for women and families across the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
Their services are designed to help women who are experiencing domestic and family violence or abusive relationships.
Liberty CEO Kelly Lamb said the organisation has helped over 1500 women and children over the past year.
"We recognise and respond to domestic and family violence in the Port Macquarie-Hastings," she said.
"We have also educated over 1700 people in the past year about family violence."
Liberty has been operating in the Hastings for over 40 years.
The organisation recently announced they would be launching a new domestic violence refuge accommodation site in Port Macquarie to further support women fleeing domestic violence situations.
"To be the business of the year is incredible," Ms Lamb said.
"Thank you all for supporting us.
"To know the work we do is making a difference means everything.
"We are working towards a community where women and children are safe from domestic violence."
Accommodation
Winner: Mantra The Observatory
The Observatory is the North Coast's most awarded hotel and offers stunning ocean views of Town Beach and the Hastings River.
Automotive Services
Winner: Get Detailed by Joseph
Car detailing and vehicle surface protection service.
Childcare, Education & Training
Winner: The Nature School
The Nature School includes early learning, vacation care, primary and secondary school. A community where children learn and shine through authentic experiences in nature to become engaged global citizens.
Community & Social Services
Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services
Liberty provides specialist support and housing services to women and families affected by domestic and family violence and homelessness in the Port Macquarie Hastings.
Financial Services
Winner: Mortgage Choice - Kelly Carter
Assisting clients with finance solutions for residential lending and asset finance.
Food Production & Catering
Winner: Char Bar Catering
Creating great experiences for private and corporate functions, weddings, parties, remote location catering and more. We carefully prepare amazing fresh food to delight your guests and leave mouths watering.
Hair & Beauty Services
Winner: Plum Studio
Plum Studio is a luxury environmentally sustainable hair salon focused on high customer service, empowering employees and creating beautiful hair that doesn't cost the planet.
Health & Wellbeing
Winner: Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic
We are the only award-winning doctors cosmetic clinic in Port, delivering natural and ethical cosmetic work with a focus on patient safety and results.
Hotels, Clubs & Bars
Winner: Port City Bowling Club
Industry, Manufacturing & Engineering
Winner: BeautPress Pty Ltd t/as Port City Steel
New Business
Winner: Amegilla Studios
Amegilla Studios is a place to learn photography through classes and workshops, as well as a photography gallery that features local and national landscapes and wildlife.
Professional & Business Services (5 or less employees)
Winner: Belle Property
Specialising in property sales across the region, the Belle Property Port Macquarie team is built on a culture of relationships, integrity and communication and are very supportive of local causes and fundraising initiatives.
Professional & Business Services (6 or more employees)
Winner: Men And Women At Work
Men And Women At Work (MAW) is a quality provider of traffic management and labour hire solutions across the Mid North Coast.
Restaurants & Cafes
Winner: The Chip Shop
A classic style fish and chip shop that will change the way you think about fast food.
Retail (5 or less employees)
Winner: Mid Coast Uniform Solutions
Large range of uniforms and promotional products, from corporate to construction. Specialising in corporate branding with personalised service, onsite fittings/ delivery with quality products for individuals to large organisations.
Retail (6 or more employees)
Winner: Hastings Co-operative Ltd
A thriving community-owned and operated co-operative, since 1916. Employing 400 people across eight businesses including supermarkets, liquor stores, fuel, hardware and department stores.
Tourism & Attractions
Winner: Arts & Health Australia
Winner: Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail
People's Choice
Winner: Any Occasion Cakes & Party Food
Any Occasion Cakes and Party Food create the ultimate WOW factor at your special event with personalised cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and party food customised to suit your theme.
2023 Wayne Jackson Outstanding Community Service Award
Winner: Erin Denham - Make a Difference PMQ
Highly Commended: Allan Gordon - Hastings Co-op (posthumously)
Creative Services & Communications
Winner: Lucy Humphries Photography
Capturing the unique stages in the life of you and your family with a relaxed, enjoyable experience in front of the camera.
Construction
Winner: Pycon Homes
New home residential construction company.
Outstanding Young Business Leader
Winner: Willow Rissel - Brows by Willow
Cosmetic tattoo, beauty and skin studio.
Outstanding Business Leader
Winner: Catherine Shaw - The Nature School
Community Impact Award - To Create a World Worth Living In
Winner: Self Seen
Outstanding Employee
Winner: Claire Mathews - Colourworks Australia
Colourworks is Canon Australia's largest regional partner providing businesses with printing and scanning solutions to boost productivity.
Employer of Choice - Under 20 Employees
Winner: Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic
Employer of Choice - Over 20 Employees
Winner: All Disability Plan Management
Excellence in Innovation
Winner: Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic
Outstanding Community Organisation
Winner: Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services
Woman in Business (Hastings Business Women's Network)
Winner: Jo Hollis - All Disability Plan Management
Providing NDIS plan management, supporting participants with the financial administration of their plan. Our plan managers provide expert advice and carefully track budgets making life easier.
Excellence in Work Health & Safety
Winner: Mantra The Observatory
Excellence in Micro Business
Winner: Mid Coast Uniform Solutions
Excellence in Small Business
Winner: Thrumster Business Park
Thrumster Business Park fills the void of quality light industrial property within Port Macquarie and is the area's first ever master-planned eco-friendly business park.
Excellence in Large Business
Winner: Men And Women At Work
Business of the Year
Winner: Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services
