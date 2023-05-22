Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Dr Angela Hardy's breaking down barriers to affordable abortion care in the Hastings

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
May 23 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Angela Hardy is working as an obstetrician-gynaecologist at Port Macquaire Base Hospital and from her clinic at Highfields Circuit. Picture supplied/Dr Angela Hardy Instagram
Dr Angela Hardy is working as an obstetrician-gynaecologist at Port Macquaire Base Hospital and from her clinic at Highfields Circuit. Picture supplied/Dr Angela Hardy Instagram

Safe and available access to abortion care is one of the services Dr Angela Hardy said she's most proud to bring to the Port Macquarie-Hastings area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.